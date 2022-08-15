OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

