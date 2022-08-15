Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $20,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE OGN opened at $30.99 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

