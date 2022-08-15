Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $25,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after buying an additional 358,482 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,330 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after purchasing an additional 415,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 86,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.84%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

