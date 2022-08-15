Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PZZA stock opened at $92.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.63. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global lowered shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

