Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 417,457 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 986,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 736,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 885.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 441,003 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,550.78%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

