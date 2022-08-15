Parthenon LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parthenon LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $121.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

