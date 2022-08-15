PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,172 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,255 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4,577.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 252,744 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Insider Activity

PDC Energy Price Performance

In other PDC Energy news, Director Pamela R. Butcher acquired 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $63,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,008 shares in the company, valued at $128,331.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,008 shares in the company, valued at $128,331.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $747,580.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,571.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,610 shares of company stock worth $3,087,211. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDCE stock opened at $63.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.