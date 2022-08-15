Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $131.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.02 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

