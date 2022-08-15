Piper Sandler Raises Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $6.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Riskified to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.71.

NYSE RSKD opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.52 million and a P/E ratio of -4.62. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. The business had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 391,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

