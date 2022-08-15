Piper Sandler Trims CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Target Price to $25.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LAW has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of CS Disco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut shares of CS Disco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CS Disco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CS Disco from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.62.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $787.47 million and a P/E ratio of -14.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $39,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,885 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth about $355,905,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

