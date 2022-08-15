PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 389,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 248,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

