Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) by 238.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,506 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 61,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $2.01 on Monday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $222.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 247.31% and a negative return on equity of 100.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTIL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,828.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 33,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

