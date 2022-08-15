Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 658,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $38,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.50. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $59.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDEN shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

