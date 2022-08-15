Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 46,594 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 311.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,594 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVLU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,395,000 after buying an additional 1,116,830 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $23.14 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.