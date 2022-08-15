Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 8,781 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 141.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,019 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $131.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.60.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57. The business had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.08 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.