Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 36,940 Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,940 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 59.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 141,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $16,709,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.
Bancolombia Stock Performance
Shares of CIB opened at $32.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $45.98.
Bancolombia Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
CIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
Bancolombia Company Profile
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancolombia (CIB)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.