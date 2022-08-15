Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 45,447 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 45,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,678,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 117,806 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $3,077,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after buying an additional 74,206 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th.

ATSG opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.54 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

