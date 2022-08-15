Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,347 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 229,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,742 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 700,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after buying an additional 20,070 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LILAK shares. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $8.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

