Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 5,901 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 390,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,243,000 after buying an additional 215,015 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 567,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $98.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average of $96.22.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Standex International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $184.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

