Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 63,020 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 103.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,020 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 35,236 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at $331,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $598,930.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at $577,080.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,454 shares in the company, valued at $913,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,682 shares of company stock valued at $902,630. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

