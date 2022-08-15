Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,325 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,325 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,467,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,996,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 278,325 shares of company stock worth $8,034,412. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

