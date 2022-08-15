Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 18,428 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,428 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $777,833.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,161 shares of company stock worth $3,338,965. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $95.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

