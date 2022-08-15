Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 38,678 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $35.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on B shares. StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

