Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 164,257 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM opened at $76.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

About Columbia Sportswear



Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also

