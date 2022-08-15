Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

In related news, CFO Mark Irion bought 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.88 per share, with a total value of $25,479.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Herc to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

HRI opened at $127.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.70. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.47%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

