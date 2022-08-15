Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 213.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,193,000 after buying an additional 54,502 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after buying an additional 377,358 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 543,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 163,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 589,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,989,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.99. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

In other news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,138.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,191.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,602 shares of company stock valued at $330,022. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

