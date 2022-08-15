Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,398 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in EQRx were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EQRx Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ EQRX opened at $4.82 on Monday. EQRx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EQRx in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
EQRx Profile
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
