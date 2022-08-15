Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) by 6,837.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,207 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 809,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 382,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,018 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 139,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 136,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNM opened at $15.67 on Monday. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97.

About VanEck Vietnam ETF

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

