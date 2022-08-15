Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,772 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,299,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Yelp by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,883 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Up 3.1 %

YELP stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YELP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,250. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.