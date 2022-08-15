Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average of $87.63. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.92 and a 12 month high of $100.05.

