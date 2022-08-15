Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 374.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $9.64 on Monday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $966.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at $865,093.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.