Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $1,837,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWN. Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $52.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 77.51%.

Northwest Natural Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

