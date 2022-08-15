Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) by 248.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNP. Citigroup downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

About China Petroleum & Chemical

NYSE:SNP opened at $46.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

