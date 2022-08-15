Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.54 Million Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 518.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 154,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Masonite International by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DOOR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

