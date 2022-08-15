Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.56 Million Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 177,306 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2,122.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 50,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.