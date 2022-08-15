Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.56 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,009 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 112,361 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

Shares of HP stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.