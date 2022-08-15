Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,084 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,905,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,573,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,157,000 after purchasing an additional 354,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $49.92 on Monday. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.