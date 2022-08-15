Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,991 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,288. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock opened at $82.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.26 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

