Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.71 Million Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,071,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,057,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,546,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,402,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 538,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,668,000 after buying an additional 23,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,745,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Stock Performance

NBHC opened at $43.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $72.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBHC. StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on National Bank to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $232,116.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,454,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $232,116.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,454,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $197,866.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

