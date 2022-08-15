Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 135.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,657 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $89,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

