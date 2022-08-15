Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) by 193.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,120 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Wheels Up Experience were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 250,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UP opened at $2.81 on Monday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $686.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 36.35% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

