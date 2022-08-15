Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Integer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Integer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Integer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Integer by 4.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $74.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $100.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

