Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,878 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at $2,822,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter valued at about $9,636,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,871,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vivid Seats Company Profile

SEAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.