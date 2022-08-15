Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,878 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at $2,822,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter valued at about $9,636,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,871,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SEAT stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
