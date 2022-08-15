Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.55 Million in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 332.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 124,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 311.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

