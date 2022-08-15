Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.61 Million in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Albany International Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of AIN opened at $96.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average is $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

About Albany International

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.