Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104,256 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,486,000 after acquiring an additional 49,969 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $88,012,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,806 shares of company stock worth $68,543,603 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $188.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.29 and its 200 day moving average is $154.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

