Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,628 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 96,119 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at $4,338,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 519,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Once Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at 7.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.30. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 3.53 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 6.60.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 117.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of 40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 39.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 16.45.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

