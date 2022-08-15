Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XRT stock opened at $71.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

