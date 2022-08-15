Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE:AVA opened at $43.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.29. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 85.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,226 shares of company stock worth $404,909 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

