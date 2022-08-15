Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 96,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMTG. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,091,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,975,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

CMTG stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 76.73, a current ratio of 76.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 15.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.42%.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

